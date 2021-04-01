GDOT extending timeline for public feedback on US Highway 27

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has extended the public feedback timeline on a plan proposing to widen and overlay portions of the US Highway 27.

The public comment session is being hosted virtually on GDOT’s website due to COVID-19. The opportunity for public feedback began on March 1 and was scheduled to close on April 1.

This is the second round of feedback for a design that has been reworked after the first round of public feedback in 2019. The deadline for public feedback has since been extended to April 8.

The Transportation Investment (TIA) Communications Specialist, Karen Judd explained public feedback helps them change their plans as the community has changed around the projects.

“So primarily we want to help ease that transition and that commute everyday for people that are forced to use that corridor,” said Judd. “And just make it something that is more efficient and help reduce the incidents of potential crashes along that corridor.”

Judd said they’ve received 40 comments since March 1.

The TIA project that would cost over 44.5 million dollars, which includes a roundabout, would occur on an 8 mile stretch that runs through both Muscogee and Harris County.

The construction would begin at Turnberry Lane in Muscogee County and end just past State Route 315 in Harris County.

The full breakdown of the plans can be found on GDOT’s website.

If someone wishes to give public comment, but does not have access to internet, or just prefers to speak to someone on the phone they can call TIA Regional Coordinator, William Eastin. The phone number is (404) 631 – 1810.

Judd said construction on the project would not begin until sometime in 2022.