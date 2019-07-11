GDOT says a right lane closure will be enacted on JR Allen from 9am to 3pm every day through July

The Georgia Department of Transportation says that work crews are currently installing an Intelligent Traffic Signal system on a 10-mile stretch of U.S. 80/Georgia 22/J.R. Allen Parkway.

The project will stretch from the Alabama state line to the Georgia 85 intersection, say officials, and will include a CCTV system and guardrail.

To aid in construction efforts, “a right lane closure will be enacted around the work zone from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day and could be in either the eastbound or westbound lanes as needed.”

GDOT says this part of the project is expected to last through the end of the month.

There will be signs posted in advance of the lane closure, and orange and white barrels will be in place to guide vehicles into the open lanes of traffic.