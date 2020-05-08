Georgetown Elementary School hosts parade for Teacher’s Appreciation Week

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Georgetown Elementary School staff threw a parade this afternoon for teachers as a token for their hard work and dedication during COVID-19.

Staff and members from the community welcomed teachers in their cars with cheers and waves. Signs and goodie bags filled with candy, “Thank You” cards, and gift certificates were given out to each teacher.

News 3 spoke with the Principal who says they wanted to celebrate all teachers during this unprecedented time, especially since it’s Teacher’s Appreciation Week.

“This is our new normal and we wanted to make sure that we continue to celebrate our teachers and I just wanted to say to all of the teachers not only Muscogee County but in the country and the world keep doing what you are doing, congratulations and just enjoy your week,” says Michael Forte, Georgetown Elementary School Principal.

Today is the last day for Teacher’s Appreciation Week. Forte says the parade was a success with everyone practicing social distancing.