Georgia and Alabama mothers share their regret on not getting the vaccine

Kyndal Nipper of Midland, Georgia lost her baby in the final weeks of pregnancy after a seemingly mild case of COVID-19.

Nipper suffered a stillbirth after becoming ill with COVID-19 in her third trimester, holds an ultrasound image of the son she lost while standing outside her home on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Nipper, who was unvaccinated, is encouraging women to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)