Georgia authorities seek new tips in 1973 cold case slaying

Georgia authorities are seeking new tips in the unsolved slaying of a rural grocery store owner more than 45 years ago.
The Valdosta Daily Times reports the Georgia Bureau of Investigation hopes for some fresh leads in the September 1973 slaying of Claude Norris Wood at his store in Hahira.
A sharecropper found the 66-year-old grocer shot to death behind the store’s deli counter. Then-Gov. Jimmy Carter offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. But no suspects were ever apprehended.
The GBI assigned an agent 14 years ago to make a renewed effort in solving Wood’s killing, but had no luck. The victim’s grandson, Michael Wood, said he hopes to finally get some answers to what he calls “a senseless murder.”
