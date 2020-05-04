Georgia Board of Cosmetology sets COVID-19 standards for salon re-openings

It’s back to business at the Ultimate Touch hair salon on Buena Vista Road in Columbus, though walking inside the establishment has changed.

Proprietor Carolyn Wilson requires that masks be worn or clients cannot enter. The changes are designed to protect the stylists and the customers and are mandated by the Georgia Board of Cosmetology.

Once inside the salon, temperatures are taken. Clients have to sign a release form and answer four questions: Have you had a cough? Have you had a fever? Have you been around anyone exhibiting these symptoms within the past 14 days? Are you living with anyone who is sick or quarantined?

Wilson refers to today’s opening as a “soft” opening.

“We have so many different rules that we have to go by according to the state board of cosmetology so I decided to do it this way so that I could acclimate myself to all the changes that we have to do,” said Carolyn Wilson, owner-stylist, Ultimate Touch hair salon.

A “soft” opening also helps the clients get used to the changes, says Wilson.

Stylists are required to wear masks, face shields, and gloves. They’re also required to wear plastic aprons. Wilson is seeing four clients today; one every two and one half hours.

“We’re going to have to start coming in a little earlier to get dressed (laughs)”, said Wilson.

Wilson says she plans to return to full operations within the next couple of weeks.