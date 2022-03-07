GEORGIA (WRBL) – Gas prices have risen again in Georgia, according to GasBuddy data. Prices have risen 48.3 cents per gallon within the last week.

Gas prices in Georgia are 70.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.39 per gallon higher than a year-ago.

Based on GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest gas station in Georgia priced gas at $3.02 per gallon and the most expensive priced gas at $5.80 per gallon, a $2.78 difference.

Current Columbus, Georgia Gas Prices:

Prices: Gas Stations: Addresses: $4.00 Texaco 1708 Wynnton Road & 18th Ave $4.00 Shell 1801 12th Ave & 18th St $ 4.02 Circle K 2102 Wynnton Rd & Brown Ave $3.99 Liberty 1246 Veterans Pkwy & 13th St $4.02 Circle K 1408 Veterans Pkwy & 14th St $3.98 Marathon 5506 Forrest Rd & Floyd Rd $3.89 Sunoco 4124 Forrest Rd near Morris Rd $3.99 Shell 3021 Macon Rd & Mercury Dr $3.99 Chevron 3161 Macon Rd & Auburn Ave $3.99 Circle K 3841 Miller Rd & Bridgewater Rd $3.99 Marathon 3874 St Marys Rd & I-185

The national average gas price rose 46.5 cents per gallon last week, with gas prices averaging at $4.06 per gallon as of now.

The national average of gas prices is 61.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.29 per gallon than a year-ago, according to GasBuddy data.

The historical data for gasoline prices in Georgia and the national average over the past 10 years:

Historical Data: Georiga U.S March 7, 2021: $2.57/g $2.77/g March 7, 2020: $2.19/g $2.37/g March 7, 2019: $2.33/g $2.46/g March 7, 2018: $2.38/g $2.53/g March 7, 2017: $2.19/g $2.30/g March 7, 2016: $1.73/g $1.81/g March 7, 2015: $2.29/g $2.46/g March 7, 2014: $3.29/g $3.49/g March 7, 2013: $3.67/g $3.72/g March 7, 2012: $3.69/g $3.76/g

Current gasoline prices in neighboring areas:

City: Current Price: Last Week’s Price: Difference in Prices: Augusta, Georgia $3.89/g $3.58/g up 30.4 cents per gallon Macon, Georgia $3.99/g $3.47/g up 52.9 cents per gallon Atlanta, Georgia $3.97/g $3.48/g up 48.7 cents per gallon

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, attributes increase in gas prices to the loss of one of the world’s major oil producers. He explains the continuous rise in gas prices and what Americans can expect in the future.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week, with massive spikes coast to coast in both gasoline and diesel prices, as oil prices jump to their highest since 2008. Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal. California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond,” said Patrick De Haan. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high. Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”