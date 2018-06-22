Georgia Department of Corrections being sued for violation of rights

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Georgia Department of Corrections saying the state violated the constitutional rights of deaf prisoners.

The rights in question are in terms of the fourth and eighth amendment,

One former inmate says he didn't have an interpreter at his arrest, when he was taken to jail or when he signed a plea deal that put him in jail for 10 years.

Once he was in jail, he was constantly put in solitary confinement - for insubordination after not following verbal orders.

