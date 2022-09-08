COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has announced in a press release that it will host a career fair on Friday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center in Muscogee County at 7700 Chattsworth Road.

Positions the DJJ is hiring for include juvenile correctional officers, detention counselors, teachers, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and general support staff. The juvenile correctional officer position has a new starting salary of $37,730. The press release says that applicants for this position could earn “an additional starting salary increase of up to 10 percent incentive based on the number of active military duty years served.”

People interested in applying for positions should bring their social security cards, driver’s licenses and proof that they have high school diplomas or GEDs. For more information on this career fair, all the Regional Youth Detention Center at (706) 565-4391.