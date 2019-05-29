Georgia Department of Transportation awards multi-million dollar contract to local company
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - The Columbus-based Robinson Paving Company has been awarded a construction contract of $8.4 million by the Georgia Department of Transportation for a project in Taylor County.
The project is one of 16 statewide contracts awarded, with a total cost of $128,508,608 to the State of Georgia. All 16 contracts were awarded on May 3.
Through the contract, Robinson Paving Company will be milling and resurfacing 13.8 miles of US 19/Georgia 3 from Georgia 96 to the Upson County line.
The project should be finished by late spring in 2020, according to the GDOT.
