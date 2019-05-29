Georgia Department of Transportation awards multi-million dollar contract to local company

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo by Michael Rivera

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - The Columbus-based Robinson Paving Company has been awarded a construction contract of $8.4 million by the Georgia Department of Transportation for a project in Taylor County.

The project is one of 16 statewide contracts awarded, with a total cost of $128,508,608 to the State of Georgia. All 16 contracts were awarded on May 3.

Through the contract, Robinson Paving Company will be milling and resurfacing 13.8 miles of US 19/Georgia 3 from Georgia 96 to the Upson County line.

The project should be finished by late spring in 2020, according to the GDOT.