Georgia Department of Transportation awards multi-million dollar contract to local company

Posted: May 29, 2019 02:41 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - The Columbus-based Robinson Paving Company has been awarded a construction contract of $8.4 million by the Georgia Department of Transportation for a project in Taylor County.

The project is one of 16 statewide contracts awarded, with a total cost of $128,508,608 to the State of Georgia. All 16 contracts were awarded on May 3.

Through the contract, Robinson Paving Company will be milling and resurfacing 13.8 miles of US 19/Georgia 3 from Georgia 96 to the Upson County line.

The project should be finished by late spring in 2020, according to the GDOT.

