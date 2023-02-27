COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a jet ski crash on Lake Oliver over the weekend, Sgt. Jeremy Bolen told WRBL Monday morning.

Two juveniles — a boy and a girl — were injured when the jet ski they were riding collided with a dock on the Georgia side of Lake Oliver, Bolen said. It happened just before sunset on Saturday.

The girl was treated and released from a Columbus hospital Saturday night. The boy was seriously injured and taken to a Columbus hospital where he underwent surgery. He was then transported to an Atlanta hospital for additional medical care, Bolen said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Georgia DNR is not releasing the names or ages of the juveniles involved, Bolen said.