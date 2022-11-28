COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Enrichment Services Program is offering energy assistance appointments to nearby counties.
According to the Enrichment Services Program’s website, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) aids low-income families in paying home heating and cooling bills.
Appointments are available on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 2 p.m. for counties other than Muscogee.
Muscogee County appointments will start at 4 p.m.
The following counties are eligible for an appointment:
- Chattahoochee: 1-844-855-2014
- Clay: 1-844-855-2015
- Harris: 1-844-855-2016
- Quitman: 1-844-855-2017
- Randolph: 1-844-855-2018
- Stewart: 1-844-469-2212
- Talbot: 1-844-482-8362
- Muscogee: 706-940-4033 or enrichmentservices.org
“Be sure to call at the exact designated time – not before. Appointment lines may close periodically based on the availability of funds. Funds are administered on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted.“
– Enrichment Services Program
To learn more about LIHEAP, go to https://enrichmentservices.org/liheap/.