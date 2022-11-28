COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Enrichment Services Program is offering energy assistance appointments to nearby counties.

According to the Enrichment Services Program’s website, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) aids low-income families in paying home heating and cooling bills.

Appointments are available on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 2 p.m. for counties other than Muscogee.

Muscogee County appointments will start at 4 p.m.

The following counties are eligible for an appointment:

“Be sure to call at the exact designated time – not before. Appointment lines may close periodically based on the availability of funds. Funds are administered on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted.“

– Enrichment Services Program

To learn more about LIHEAP, go to https://enrichmentservices.org/liheap/.