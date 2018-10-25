Georgia farmers face great loss in Michael's aftermath

FORT VALLEY, Ga - "We have far fewer trees down on this farm, state-wide it's a whole different story,” said Lawton Pearson, a pecan farmer.

Pearson Farms in Fort Valley, Georgia considers himself one of the lucky ones after Hurricane Michael. He lost 200 trees from the storm, which is far less than others further south. He says the state as a whole took a major loss.

"We fear it's going to be pretty severe for our industry. It's going to set us back a long long way 10-20 years, and it make take 10-20 years to recover as far as production,” Pearson said.

Seminole County farms lost 100% of pecan crops, Decatur had an 85% percent loss and Grady was about 30.

The storm was even worse for cotton farmers…Kyle Bohmenstiel said he lost about 40% of crop..

"We're just going to be able to break even, on all this hard work we did so that's the hard part for us, but nothing like the guys down south who had a total and complete loss,” Bohmenstiel said.

UGA Extension Cotton Agronomist Jared Whitaker said cotton farms in hurricane Michael's path from Cordele to Augusta lost between 85 to 100 percent of cotton.

“Before the Hurricane I think Monday and Tuesday we picked for 18 hours those days to try to get as much out as we can,” Bohmenstiel said.

Georgia is the 2nd largest cotton producer in the nation, behind Texas. Whitaker said Michael took at least half of this year's harvest.

"Some years we produce up to 1 million bales of cotton, that go into the global marketplace,” Bohmenstiel offered. “Georgia cotton is very, very important globally."

Consumers should also expect to feel the effects of the storm in our wallets for the next few years - with grocery prices expected to skyrocket for those crops most devastated.