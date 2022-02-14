Georgia gas prices on the rise, follows trend of increase in national prices

FILE – Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021. Energy stocks powered through the broader market’s January 2022 slump and are poised to keep rising as long as oil prices stay high and worries about looming interest rate hikes remain. Oil companies and firms that provide services to the industry have been a safe bet as the economy recovers and oil supplies remain constrained. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

GEORGIA (WRBL)– Georgia’s gas prices have gone up 21.4 cents compared to last months prices. Annually, prices are up $1.01, according to a survey conducted by GasBuddy.

On Feb. 13, the lowest recorded gas price was $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive gallon was priced at $3.99 per gallon.

Over the last ten years, gas prices have seen a range of prices per gallon.

In Columbus, gas price per gallon has a 30 cent difference with the lowest price at $3.09, and the highest $3.39.

Rising gas prices are being attributed to the rise in oil prices, and outages in Texas’ major refineries. Head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, breaks down the rise in prices.

“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” said De Haan. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump. In addition, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets. I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine. Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”

Columbus Gas Prices

Price Gas Station Address $3.09 Texaco 1708 Wynnton Road & 18th Ave $3.22 Shell 1801 12th Ave & 18th St $3.27 Circle K 2102 Wynnton Rd & Brown Ave $3.29 Liberty 1246 Veterans Pkwy & 13th St $3.39 Circle K 1408 Veterans Pkwy & 14th St $3.27 Marathon 401 Veterans Pkwy & Victory Dr $3.29 BP 2317 Veterans Pkwy & 23rd St $3.33 Shell 3021 Macon Rd & Mercury Dr $3.34 Chevron 3161 Macon Rd & Auburn Ave $3.39 Circle K 215 4th St & 3rd Ave $3.39 Marathon 3402 Veterans Pkwy & River Rd

Gas prices in Macon, Georgia stand at $3.28, up 10 cents from last weeks.

Augusta, Georgia’s gas prices are averaging $3.28, up 9.5 cents from last weeks $3.18 per gallon.

Atlanta’s gas prices are $3.32, up 8.7 cents from last weeks $3.23 per gallon.

Georgia Gas Prices

Year Georgia’s Gas Price 2021 $2.30 2020 $2.25 2019 $2.13 2018 $2.40 2017 $2.18 2016 $1.64 2015 $2.17 2014 $3.19 2013 $3.54 2012 $3.51

Nationally, the national price of gas is averaging $3.47 per gallon, that is up 16.5 cents compared to last month and 97.2 cents higher than last year.

