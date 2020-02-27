Georgia General Assembly passes bill to eliminate Muscogee County Marshal’s Office

The Muscogee County Marshal’s Office is on the verge of elimination.

All that is now needed to dissolve an office that has been in existence since 1915 is the signature of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

A bill that would eliminate the office that was designed to serve Municipal Court has passed the General Assembly. The final legislative hurdle was cleared Thursday when the Senate passed it.

Kemp’s office has not set a time for the signing, a spokesman told News 3.

It was passed by the House earlier this week 157-0. The House Bill was sponsored by all five of the Columbus state representatives — Calvin Smyre, Richard Smith, Carolyn Hugley, Debbie Buckner and Vance Smith.

The Senate voted unanimously, 50-0 to pass the bill, sending it along to Governor Kemp’s office for a signature.

That signature could come as early as this week.

“It is not our job to run the city and the council. When they give us something unanimous, who are we to stand in the way?” Smyre said Thursday morning.

Late last year, Columbus Council requested the legislation from the city’s seven-person General Assembly delegation.

There are three law enforcement agencies that are part of the Columbus Consolidated Government. The Columbus Police Department, which is the largest agency and handles most of the city’s traditional policing and investigative functions. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, which is in charge of court security, the jail and other duties. The Marshal’s Office is the smallest by far and primarily handles the Municipal Courts as well as evictions.

The plan is to roll the Marshal’s Office into the Sheriff’s Office.

Current Marshal Greg Countryman has announced he will be leaving his post to run for sheriff this year against incumbent Donna Tompkins. That leaves the office without an incumbent and opens the door to eliminate the marshal’s position.

An attempt to do this was tried in the 1990s, but failed.