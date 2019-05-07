Local News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs Heartbeat Bill

By:

Posted: May 07, 2019 10:38 AM EDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 10:38 AM EDT

ATLANTA - The Latest on the signing of an early abortion ban by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (all times local):
  
10:20 a.m.
  
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That can be as early as six weeks. 
  
Anti-abortion activists and lawmakers across the country have been energized by the new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.
  
Several GOP-controlled states are pushing abortion bans in an attack on the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
  
Similar bans have been signed into law in Mississippi, Kentucky and Ohio, and are being considered elsewhere.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories