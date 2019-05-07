Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs Heartbeat Bill
ATLANTA - The Latest on the signing of an early abortion ban by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (all times local):
10:20 a.m.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected. That can be as early as six weeks.
Anti-abortion activists and lawmakers across the country have been energized by the new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Several GOP-controlled states are pushing abortion bans in an attack on the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
Similar bans have been signed into law in Mississippi, Kentucky and Ohio, and are being considered elsewhere.
