Georgia judges looking to restart jury trials in early March after nearly a year of COVID disruption

Georgia courts have been near a standstill for the last 11 months because of the pandemic.

There have been hearings, a lot of them done via video conferencing, but there have not been any jury trials in months.

March 13, 2020. That’s the last time a Muscogee County jury reached a verdict. And that was not even a criminal case, but a civil one.

Empty courtrooms have – unfortunately – become a familiar sight throughout Georgia in this COVID pandemic.

And Columbus is no different.

“Even prior to the pandemic there was a backlog of cases,” said criminal defense attorney Stacey Jackson. “… And with the pandemic, it just compounded that issue more.”

There are nearly 90 murder defendants in Muscogee County awaiting their day in court. And, if everything goes as planned, jury trials could restart in early March, said Judge Gil McBride, the chief Superior Court judge for the Chattahoochee Circuit.

“That’s a lot of folks and those cases will be moved to the front of the line,” McBride said. “With seven judges running courtrooms we should be able to reach them. But I don’t know we will reach them all right away, of course. It will take a while.”

And when courts start there are a lot of moving parts.

“I would hope everyone is ready to go,” Jackson said. “That would include the system as a whole. Judges, district attorneys, defense attorneys. The clerk’s office. The jury manager having to send out subpoenas. I hope the police department, the sheriff’s department is ready.”

And it will look and feel different.

“The bottom line is you will see more screening in the courtroom,” McBride said. “The gallery section, which many people call the audience, will be the jury box and the public spectator area will actually be in another location.”

Jury trials were scheduled to restart back in December but the latest COVID surge postponed that.