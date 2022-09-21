FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WRBL) – A two vehicle crash in Russell County on Tuesday has claimed the life one person. The crash, on Alabama 165, in Fort Mitchell involved a log truck and a van.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the individual was pronounced dead at 7:46 p.m., on Sept. 21, 2022, at the scene of the crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified 65-year-old Ricky Cook, 65, Cataula, Georgia, as the individual killed in the crash.

According to ALEA, Cook was killed when the 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van he was driving hit the the log truck. The crash happened at 5:10 p.m., with all lanes of Alabama 165 being shutdown for several hours.

ALEA officials said the crash remains under investigation.