Georgia mom pushes for answers in son's unsolved murder

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) - A mom hopes to bring renewed attention to her son's unsolved Georgia murder case. It happened in the city of Santa, Claus in Toombs County, in southeast Georgia.

Five years ago, Chris Wiggins lost his life during an armed robbery inside his convenience store in Toombs County.

Wiggins suffered three guns shots before the killer or killers ran off with his money.

His mother says wondering what her son endured in his last moments haunts her.

"I'll always wonder what went through his mind when he knew maybe it was going to be his last minute on earth or his last thoughts," said Dale Wiggins about her son. "I'll always wonder what that was."

Ms. Wiggins says she raised $9,000 on her own for reward money to find her son's killer.

She's that reward, along with more attention to the case will motivate someone to come forward.