COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The WRBL News 3 viewing area is seeing some power outages as weather aware conditions continue to impact us this Wednesday.

The outages are primarily impacting Columbus and Midland, according to the Georgia Power Outage map.

Towards the Cooper Creek park area, 77 residents are without power.

Around Macon Road at Reese Road, 142 customers are being impacted by the outage.

Out towards Midland, 151 residents south of County Line Road at Midland Road are experiencing an outage.

WRBL News 3 will update this article as more outages are reported.