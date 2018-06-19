Local News

Georgia Republican Gubernatorial Debate set for July 5

COLUMBUS, Ga - The debate for the Georgia Republican gubernatorial runoff is scheduled for July 5. 

Lt. Governor Casey Cagle and Secretary of State Brian Kemp are headlining the debate. 

The debate will be held at Columbus State University in University Hall at 7 p.m.

News 3 will air the debate live. 

