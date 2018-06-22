Georgia Senate study committee formed for potential bill to create a lottery benefiting veterans Video

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - A Georgia lottery with funds earmarked fo benefit veterans is becoming more than just an idea.

State Senator Ed Harbison (D-GA) mentioned the potential lottery during a Columbus Town Hall meeting in February.

"We have something like 700,000 veterans in the state of Georgia, and I think we owe them gratitude to make sure they are well taken care of when they come home," the senator said earlier this year.

Sen. Harbison says he has mentioned the idea during legislative sessions twice, but now a study committee has been formed to move the bill forward.

"This time, we are listening to the people first, and getting the proper information, the input that we need, from the veterans, from the people who served," says Sen. Harbison.

Sen. Harbison is proposing one lottery in the form of a scratch off game where the funds go towards the Department of Veterans' Affairs and benefit veterans across the state.

The potential bill is gaining positive feedback from the veteran community.

"A lot of veterans struggle with different things such as PTSD and other illness, chronic pain, and it would give them an opportunity to restore their sense of pride," says veteran Roderick Jones.

Sen. Harbison says the bill will be modeled after a similar lottery in Illinois.

"That one game in Illinois generates something like $20 million. Those funds would be very carefully issued out to those organizations, by way of grants, to these organizations that would qualify. The mission of those organizations would have to be something like housing for veterans, education for veterans, doing jobless programs for veterans."

He says the proposed lottery would not interfere with the lottery already in place for education, but bring a little appreciation to the thousands of veterans who call Georgia home.

"By having this money support veterans, in different programs it would allow them to be able to better themselves and help others as well," says Jones.

The study committee is the first step in the process of bringing the bill to fruition.

Current Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle appointed Sen. Harbison to the study committee.

The research from the study committee will be presented during the legislative session in January 2019.