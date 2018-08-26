Georgia Senators request answers following reports of hazardous lead levels inside military housing Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT BENNING, Ga (WRBL) - Several military installations across the country are under scrutiny following reports of lead based paint inside housing and lead poisoning instances.

Based on a recent Reuters news report that was filed this month, Fort Benning is listed as an US Army installation with lead poisoning and dangerous lead levels.

"It's the one thing we should be safe in. It's our home. That's the one thing we shouldn't have to worry about," says Victoria Young who currently lives in Fort Benning housing.

In an official statement from Georgia senators, Senators David Perdue (R) and Johnny Isakson (R) say they requested a "detailed briefing" from the Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, to "outline immediate and long-term mitigation" strategies to "keep military families safe, provide medical treatment for those potentially or previously affected, make long-lasting repairs," along with requesting "guidance on legislation needed to hold maintenance contractors accountable".

Senator Purdue cites the Reuters report during a Senate Armed Services hearing held August 21. In Senator Purdue's official statement, he says, "five out of five homes tested at Benning had hazardous levels of deteriorating lead paints. At least 31 small children tested high for lead at the Fort Benning hospital in a six-year period."

Young reports moving to Fort Benning in 2015. They say they experienced chipped lead paint in their home, and difficulty having maintenance correct the problem.

"Finally, I kept calling maintenance, somebody came out one time and looked at all of where the paint was cracked, and it was obviously peeling off," says Victoria Young. She says she requested maintenance come check on the chipping paint shortly after experiencing a stillbirth. "It was like right after I lost my son, and they were like, 'Oh yeah, well the paint is cracked, but if you're not touching it, then you're not really exposed', and I'm like, that is not really how that works."

Young says she is uncertain if the exposure to lead paint inside her home is what caused the stillbirth, and says doctors tell her, there is no way of knowing at this point.

She says she her family were able to move out of the original home and to a renovated home on base, but says reports of lead still have her concerned.

Fort Benning responded to News Three's requests for information regarding Reuters' findings and Georgia Senators response.

Ben Garrett, a spokesperson for Fort Benning sent this statement:

"There are 1,191 homes that pre-date 1978 that have not completed significant renovation, including 493 historic homes. All of these, like most in the United States, have lead-based paint encapsulated in painted surfaces. Per EPA guidelines we inform all of our residents who voluntarily reside in these homes. We make sure homes are ready to move into when the lease is signed and that the home is safe and meets EPA standards. We inform residents how to identify disturbed paint and whom to call for immediate remediation. Our maintenance personnel repair painted areas that have chipping or flaking as soon as it is identified by maintenance or the resident. If necessary during the repair, residents may move into temporary housing at no cost. The privatized housing partner "Villages of Benning", has an on-going strategy to replace windows, garages, and plumbing which further reduces chance exposure risk. The garrison command and Villages of Benning send periodic reminders to residents to watch for changes to conditions of lead-based paint and to report problems. The garrison command and the Villages of Benning take Soldiers' and Families' safety very seriously. This is our top priority and why we inform and immediately respond to any report of exposed lead-based paint."

Senator Perdue and Senator Isakson report they, along with a bipartisan group of senators, have secured an amendment to FY19 defense funding bill that will require the Government Accountability Office to report on the monitoring and remediation of lead in military housing.

"Families are the backbone of the military. We owe it to our men and women in uniform to ensure their families have access to safe and comfortable housing on base, especially here on American soil," says Senator Perdue in his final remarks on the official statement.

According to the CDC, lead poisoning is most common through ingestion and inhalation. Symptoms are reported to be mostly neurological and can cause severe developmental delays in children. To learn more about lead poisoning and its side effects, you can read more here.