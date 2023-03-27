GEORGIA (WRBL) — Several roads are closed and signals are flashing due to flooding or other weather problems, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). People are advised to check their local authorities’ social media pages for updates.
GDOT has given this list of closed roads and signals:
Troup County:
- State Route 14 at West Smith, mile marker 2.73
- Closed to thru traffic, power lines
Meriwether County:
- State Route 41 at Jukeline Rd, mile marker 8.03
- Warm Springs Rest Area flooded
- State Route 109 before Overby Rd, mile maker 18
- Monitoring, water not touching the bridge as of current.
- State Route 41 at Cedar Rock Rd, mile marker 12.09
- Trees down, roundabout blocked
- State 109 at Hill Haven Rd, mile marker 8.12
- Power lines down, tree down
- Diverse Power on scene
Pike County:
- State Route 109 WB at Kings Rd.
- Blocked at SR 3 and at Kings Road, flooding
Upson County:
- State Route 36 at 74, mile marker 8.16
- 5-Way – Park Lane
- Flooding in several spots
- SR 3 past Cook Rd, MM 12.63
- Flooding
Monroe County:
- State Route 83 past Old Brent Rd, mile marker 9.9
- Bridge is flooded
- State Route 19 at Klopfer Rd., mile marker 2.91
- Standing Water
Jones County:
- State Route 11 before Rock Creek Rd, mile marker 2.46
- Standing Water on the bridge, passable
Spalding County:
- State Route 155 at Milner Ave
- In flash
- State Route 16 at Wilson
- In flash
Butts County:
- State Route 36 at Truck Stop Way
- In flash
For more information visit Georgia DOT facebook page.