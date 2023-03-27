GEORGIA (WRBL) — Several roads are closed and signals are flashing due to flooding or other weather problems, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). People are advised to check their local authorities’ social media pages for updates.

GDOT has given this list of closed roads and signals:

Troup County:

State Route 14 at West Smith, mile marker 2.73

Closed to thru traffic, power lines

Meriwether County:

State Route 41 at Jukeline Rd, mile marker 8.03

Warm Springs Rest Area flooded

State Route 109 before Overby Rd, mile maker 18

Monitoring, water not touching the bridge as of current.

State Route 41 at Cedar Rock Rd, mile marker 12.09

Trees down, roundabout blocked

State 109 at Hill Haven Rd, mile marker 8.12

Power lines down, tree down

Diverse Power on scene



Pike County:

State Route 109 WB at Kings Rd.

Blocked at SR 3 and at Kings Road, flooding

Upson County:

State Route 36 at 74, mile marker 8.16

5-Way – Park Lane

Flooding in several spots

SR 3 past Cook Rd, MM 12.63

Flooding

Monroe County:

State Route 83 past Old Brent Rd, mile marker 9.9

Bridge is flooded

State Route 19 at Klopfer Rd., mile marker 2.91

Standing Water

Jones County:

State Route 11 before Rock Creek Rd, mile marker 2.46

Standing Water on the bridge, passable

Spalding County:

State Route 155 at Milner Ave

In flash

State Route 16 at Wilson

In flash

Butts County:

State Route 36 at Truck Stop Way

In flash

For more information visit Georgia DOT facebook page.