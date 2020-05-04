AMERICUS, GA (WRBL) – Georgia Southwestern plans to resume face-to-face instruction for Fall semester. All USG institutions are developing plans for a gradual, staggered reopening.

Georgia Southwestern State University plans to reopen in June and resume face-to-face instruction in August for the Fall semester should guidance from Governor Kemp’s office and public health officials allow it.

Currently, USG institutions are developing complex plans to ensure the health and safety of faculty, staff and students. The May and summer semester will continue to be online-only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are making the necessary adjustments to modify our campus operations and our facilities to ensure we can accommodate for social distancing guidelines,” said GSW President Neal Weaver. “GSW administration and staff are working diligently to make this a smooth transition as we look to resume normal operations. We understand there will be many questions, we just continue to ask for patience as we work through these details moving forward.”

“We are certainly looking forward to seeing everyone back on our beautiful campus this fall,” said Weaver, “but in a safe manner. I want to thank the entire GSW community for their patience and flexibility over the past two months, especially our faculty, staff and students. They’ve shown resiliency and perseverance during a very uncertain and ambiguous time. We will rise to this challenge together, and come back stronger and more united than ever to take every day by storm.”