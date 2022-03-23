AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – For the month of March, Georgia Southwestern State University is waiving its application fee for undergraduate applicants.

GSW is also dropping test score requirements, including ACT and SAT requirements, for Fall 2022 applicants with a GPA that is 3.0 or higher.

University representatives said application fees are being waived as part of the Georgia Student Finance Commission’s (GSFC) Apply to College Initiative.

Fees were waived at GSW in November 2021 as part of the initiative as well.

For more information about March application fee waivers, available scholarships, and the application process, click here.