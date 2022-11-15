HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) — 13 severely malnourished and unhealthy horses were seized from a property around Highway 100 in Hogansville, Georgia, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 29, the Georgia Department of Agriculture and the criminal investigation division of the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the property.

This resulted in the seizure of 13 unhealthy and severely malnourished horses.

The horses were placed in the care of a Georgia Equine Rescue Organization.

Investigators identified the animal cruelty suspect as Alyssa Monika Evans, 23, of Hogansville.

Evans turned herself in at the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 18. She was booked into the county jail for a count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Evans’ bond is posted at $7,500.

Additional charges are pending in this active investigation.