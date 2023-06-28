COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Local teachers spent the day at Jordan Vocational High School operating heavy equipment simulators in the cafeteria.

The high-tech training will prepare them for teaching horizontal construction skills to students from 15 schools across the state of Georgia come autumn. Many had no previous background in construction.

“This is very cool. … I’ve been a teacher for 25 years and I’ve never had a training like this before,” said Doug James, representing Candler County School District.

James spent the morning wearing a virtual reality headset and sitting in a simulator seat branded with Caterpillar’s signature CAT logo. A joystick the teacher’s side helped him maneuver the bucket of an excavator on screen.

C.W. Whittaker Contracting Co.’s Jeremy Whittaker, explained the goal of the curriculum was to get students interested in building and construction to help fill a gap of non-college educated workers in the industry.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction job market is expected to grow 4% between 2021 and 2031 with over 165,000 job openings each year. In Feb. 2023, Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) reported the workforce shortage in construction was over half a million.

Whittaker reported each simulator costs roughly $200,000, so the project has been no small undertaking. Today, six simulators sat in Jordan’s cafeteria as teachers learned to operate them.

Whittaker started working directly with CAT headquarters representatives in Illinois four years ago to create the program’s simulator-based curriculum.

Georgia educators operate heavy machinery simulators. (Olivia Yepez)

The program received $1.6 million in funding from the state of Georgia to bring the training to six schools in the state last year, including Jordan, said Whittaker. This year, the program earned $3.3 million from the state to be taught in nine more Georgia schools.

Jordan’s heavy equipment and construction teacher Jimmy Napier detailed why the new program is so important to him and for students.

“I graduated from Jordan, so I’ve come from some the same issues that some of our students may or may not have,” said Napier, who went straight into a construction career after graduating high school.

Napier explained he wants his students to know they don’t need to attend a four-year university to have successful lives. The teacher’s business card fittingly reads, “The road to success is always under construction.”

He said, “You can do anything you want to do, it doesn’t have to be, you know, the cookie cutter ‘go to college, get a degree.’”

According to Napier, 13 students enrolled in Jordan’s heavy equipment course last year. He reported 78 students are currently signed up for the fall quarter.

Will Rogers of the Georgia Highway Contractors Association felt optimistic about the future of the program after observing students’ progress when they completed their field training capstones in controlled asphalt plants and dirt pit exercises arranged by the association.

He said, “I mean, they’re not perfect, but they’re a heck of a lot better than I was after three or four weeks of on the job training all the time.”