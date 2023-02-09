COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The 2023 Georgia Thespian Conference is back this week, bringing high school theater students from all across the state to the Fountain City.

The con kicks off on Feb. 9 and runs until Feb. 11, with venues such as The Columbus Trade Center, The RiverCenter, The Springer Opera House and the Columbus State University Riverside Theatre hosting the event.

Last year, nearly 5,000 students packed out the downtown area. Although traffic increased, our local businesses saw a positive impact as theatre students told News 3 through the course of the con, they spent their money at our downtown shops.

For more information, visit the Thespian website.