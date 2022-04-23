LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – One Georgia woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday, April 22. around 10 a.m.

Law officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report Patricia Clayton, 72, was fatally injured when her 2020 Jeep Cherokee struck a 2012 Hino belonging to Auburn man Robert Pitts, 65.

ALEA says the crash happened just five miles west of Auburn a the intersection of Lee County 46 and U.S. 280.

Clayton was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

No additional information is available at this time as ALEA continues to investigate the crash.