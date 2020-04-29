Georgia’s U.S. senators, Secretary of Army visit Fort Benning to observe training with COVID-19 precautions

As military training continues on Fort Benning despite the Coronavirus issues, the Secretary of the Army and two Georgia U.S. senators got a first-hand look Wednesday morning.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Sen. Kelly Loeffler visited the post along with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy. They were observing protocols put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really commend Gen. Brito for the work that they have done to keep training going,” Loeffler told News 3 in an exclusive interview. “The training numbers are only down about 20 percent, which is pretty amazing considering they are bringing recruits from around the world.”

Loeffler said drill sergeants were wearing masks.

“They are social distanced,” Loeffler said. “They have brought together a very disciplined approach to onboarding recruits into the programs here.”

Fort Benning is the Army’s primary basic training location. In addition to the new recruits, Benning has a number of other schools including Ranger School, Captains Career Course and infantry and armour Basic Officer Leadership Courses.

Perdue, Loeffler and McCarthy met with soldiers and base leadership, viewed training exercises, and observed COVID-19 safeguards at Martin Army Community Hospital, according to a release by Perdue’s office.

“Fort Benning continues to lead the way, even during the COVID-19 crisis,” Perdue said. “I was honored to welcome Secretary McCarthy back to Georgia today to learn how General Brito and his team have helped our soldiers and their families navigate this uncertain time. By implementing new safety measures, Fort Benning has been able to continue training operations and maintain readiness.”

McCarthy was also quoted in the release from Perdue’s office.

“We are incredibly proud of the team at Fort Benning and their work to balance readiness with the health and safety of our force,” McCarthy said. “Their efforts are critical to our success. Soldiers cannot achieve readiness purely through virtual means, and Soldiers certainly can’t telework to combat.”