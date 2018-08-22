Getting the most out of your travel dollars
Travel Savings
Columbus, GA - Americans will soon be packing up and heading out to celebrate their last trip of the summer.
Whether you're planning to set sail on a cruise, fly the friendly skies or or hit the road,
everyone is looking to save a buck.
Award Travel Expert Richard Kerr says the first step is to set a goal.
"Sit down with your family and decide where you're going. 'How long and what level of luxury do we want to travel in? How long do we want to stay?' and begin to narrow down planning efforts for your next trip."
Kerr also recommends booking a vacation directly.
"It's very tempting to go to an online travel agency that will broadcast saving money. In reality, your savings might not be but a little bit but the hassle you have to go through in case of a delay or the hotel has an error, when you call them and you didn't book directly with them, they'll tell you to call the travel agency."
Kerr stresses it's important to do your research so you don't have any surprises.
"The biggest mistake is not being on the same page. 'I thought we were saving for $50 in gas but we actually need $100.' 'I thought the hotel room included taxes and fees and was an all-in price but i'm seeing surprise charges.' It's about not knowing the total cost and what you're getting yourself into on that trip."
Finally, Kerr says make sure to choose a credit card that will help you earn rewards.
Points and miles will begin to add up and that means more savings on your trips, and more money in your pocket.
