COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A statewide high school softball tournament is underway at the South Commons Softball Complex. Thousands of people traveled across the state to Columbus – sure to leave an impact on the local economy.

The Georgia High School Association’s (GHSA) Fast Pitch Softball State Championship has been hosted in the Fountain City for the past 25 years. Since Wednesday, high schoolers have been battling it out on the diamond, vying for the champion title and garnering crowds of over 6,400 fans.

The Columbus Sports Council says the four day tournament is one of the largest sporting events held in the city.

This event today, through this week, has a $1.6 million estimated impact in visitor spending on our local economy. This is new money that circulated through our beautiful city. There are 64 teams here, staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants. A lot of college recruiters out, checking out these young ladies and their talent. So we’re thrilled to be hosting at South Commons. It’s a great opportunity for this community to really shine.” Merri Sherman, Executive Director of the Columbus Sports Council

Sherman says the softball championship tournament has consistently brought in a high volume of visitor spending over the years. The tournament is set to finish Saturday afternoon.