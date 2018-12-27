It’s the day after Christmas and scammers tend to show their faces more during the holiday season, gift card scams are one way they’re popping up in your lives.

As gift cards have gotten more popular over the years, they’ve increasingly been targeted by scammers as an easy to steal money from innocent people.

You may get a call or an email from somebody pretending to be family member telling you they need money or even the IRS saying you owe money. Best buy says it has happened a lot at their stores, especially with older buyers so they wanted to give our viewers some tips on how not to become a victim of a gift card scam, especially after the holidays.

“There are some common things to look out for. Anyone who unexpectedly calls you and asks you for payment by gift card, those are usually scammers… gifts cards can only be used to purchase products and services, they can’t be used to pay things like legal fees, bail, taxes or anything else,” says Best Buy spokesperson Matthew Smith.

In addition to that, News 3 reminds you not to give out your gift card number or PIN to anybody, once those numbers are gone, so is your money, it’s just like cash.

Also, gift cards can only be used at the retailer you bought them at.

If you have any questions, contact the consumer protection division of Georgia’s attorney general’s office at 404-651-8600 and they can help you determine whether you’re being scammed.