COLUMUBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It’s about to be wintery in the RiverCenter. During November and December, the performing arts center will host several holiday events for the Columbus community to enjoy.

Holiday festivities kick off on Nov. 25 with a performance of “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas,” which starts at 7:30 p.m. Nearly 40 years since the Manheim Steamroller started their annual Christmas tour in 1984, the group brings its holiday stylings to Columbus families.

“I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years,” said Chip Davis, founder of Manheim Steamroller in a statement released by the RiverCenter.

He continued, “Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

On Nov. 29, the 2023 Gingerbread Village, featuring gingerbread creations made by local organizations, families and more, will open for viewing, according to a press release from the RiverCenter.

“These whimsical creations are sure to warm your heart and lift your spirit,” said RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook in the release.

Guests will be able to tour the exhibit from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, as well as days on which the RiverCenter hosts performances in December.

Within the first days of the final month of the year, the RiverCenter will also have two performances.

On Dec. 1, the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCoE) band will perform their annual free holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. Although there is no cost to attend, guest must secure tickets for the event at the RiverCenter box office online at the RiverCenter website.

The RiverCenter will present “Christmas with THE WAVE” following the Uptown Bi-City Christmas parade on Dec. 2. Organists will play holiday favorites and carols, and there will be photos with Santa and a Christmas scavenger hunt through the gingerbread village for children at the event which will last from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m..

For more information about additional upcoming holiday events at the RiverCenter and to purchase tickets, locals may visit the RiverCenter website or visit the box office.