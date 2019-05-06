Girl Scouts receive prestigious awards for tackling issues in our community and around the world

COLUMBUS,Ga(WRBL) - Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia presented Gold Awards to ladies that have worked to find lasting solutions for some of the most challenging problems here in the Chattahoochee valley and around the world.

Organizers say the Girl Scout Gold Award is the most prestigious award a girl scout can get. Girls who have earned this award are considered a true G.I.R.L. G.I.R.L stands for go getter, innovator, risk taker and leader.

In order to receive the award the scout must identify and investigate an issue that's important to her, create a plan, and takes action to make a difference.

A few of the past scouts who have received gold awards were there to congratulate the new girls on their accomplishments.

"The biggest takeaway was probably earning my gold award. I really enjoyed being able to find something that I was passionate about and then work extensively to create a solution for that, so that was very rewarding," Jerica McCall said.

Younger scouts were honored as well for receiving their silver and bronze awards.