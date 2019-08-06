Girls Inc. Pool Closed for the Summer

On July 24th, a surprise inspection of the pool at the Dorothy Hyatt Center received an unsatisfactory rating with a score of 79. The facility is located on Kolb Avenue and is available for girls from all over Columbus.

“The operator was allowed to voluntarily close until such time as the violations … are corrected”, according to Pamela Kirkland from the Department of Public Health.

Kolb Avenue Pool Inspection Report

Leann Malone, the Executive Director of Girls Inc. in Columbus, says they had already made the decision to close the pool after being unable to keep the appropriate chemical levels. There is either a crack in the pipes or a leak in the concrete that is causing water levels to drop.

Kolb Avenue Pool Health Code Violations

“We had over 400 girls attend summer camp this year. At present, we have approximately 275 girls registered for afterschool”, said Malone. While it appears the girls will have to wait until next summer to use the pool again, they have plenty of alternate activities lined up.

Girls Inc offers team sports at the Baker Center. “Any girls who are participating in soccer, basketball, softball, or volleyball are taken in one of our vans to the baker center where they can participate in those sports”, said Malone.

The center offers educational programs focusing on economic literacy, leadership and community action, sexual wellness, and more. They also have a book club and a robotics club.

The DPH’s swimming pool safety regulations can be found here.

To enroll your child in Girls inc, click here.