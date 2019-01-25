Girls Inc wants you to go over the edge

Girls inc. of Columbus wants to know if you’re bold enough to propel down the side of the 65 foot Carmike building.The event is a fundraiser asking participants to commit to giving or raising $1,000 that will go towards Girls inc. programs here in Columbus.

Executive Director of Girls inc of Columbus,Leann Malone, says that this event not only gives back to the community, but it’s a way to check something off of your bucket list.

“We’re really excited to bring it it’s something brand new and it’s a good challenge for all the adrenaline junkies and also for folks who want to step outside their comfort zone a little bit,” Malone said.

This event takes place on March 16th. Malone says this event is one of many during Saint Patrick’s Day weekend. There are 90spots to participate for this event, click here for more information.