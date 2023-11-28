COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — While many local businesses and organizations are asking for community support and donations this Giving Tuesday, the National Infantry Museum (NIM) is marching to the beat of its own drum.

Instead of Giving Tuesday, the NIM announced today it will celebrate a holiday of it’s own making: Gratitude Tuesday. This year marks the second time the NIM has chosen to give thanks to its supporters in lieu of asking for monetary support.

“It’s really important for us to turn around and say, ‘Thank you,’ when we get this chance,” said Janet Daly, Director of Communications at the NIM.

Adding to the spirit of Gratitude Tuesday at the NIM, roughly 200 basic trainees from Fort Moore visited as part of their curriculum. The coincidence of the visit and Gratitude Tuesday gave guests an opportunity to interact with new soldiers firsthand and thank them for their dedication to the country.

According to Daly, Showing thanks to museum supporters is an important way to notice the impact their contributions make in preserving the history of the infantry experience and sharing veteran stories.

“We can’t do it alone,” said the communications director, highlighting the NIM is a donation-based museum. She continued, “You know, it takes a huge amount of people to make things happen and get things done.”

One way the NIM is acknowledging its supporters? Free popcorn for everyone who comes through the door on Nov. 28, and, for members of the museum’s 1775 Society, free tickets to the museum’s virtual reality simulators.

Daly said, “We’re trying to get popcorn in their hands, say ‘Thank you,’ shake hands – we’re just really grateful [for] everybody that walks in our doors every day.”

While Daly noted the best way to support the museum is to make a trip and visit, she also noted the NIM will be accepting donations starting Dec. 1 as part of it’s 10th annual Heroes Among Us campaign.

This year, the campaign is focused on highlighting a local Gold Star family, the Kubiks. Mary Kubik is a Columbus local whose brother, Sgt. Ronald Kubik was killed in Afghanistan in 2010. Every year, Mary performs “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the NIM’s Gold Star memorial event.

Money raised from the campaign will help the NIM continue to tell the stories of soldiers deployed in Afghanistan following 9/11, said Daly. This is especially important today following the withdraw of troops from Afghanistan and changing nature of deployments in response to contemporary conflicts, according to the communications director.

In April 2021, the U.S. completed its withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. This year’s Heroes Among Us campaign runs over two decades post-9/11. Donations toward the Heroes Among Us Campaign may be made on the NIM website.

Daly said, “It is so important for us to connect to those stories and not forget.”