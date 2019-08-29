GOHS Hands Across the Border returns to Columbus

The Georgia Office of Highway Safety will return to Columbus tonight at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital. The vent is at 6:00 p.m. and will feature Georgia and Alabama Law Enforcement agencies.

State and local law enforcement in Georgia “are teaming up with Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee to take impaired drivers and other violators off their roads at checkpoints” in all five states as part of the Hands Across the Border 2019 operation.

This is the 28th year the event will occur, and “includes a high-visibility, multi-jurisdictional effort looking not only for impaired drivers, but also distracted drivers, those without license, seat belt violations, and other infractions,” during road checks across Georgia leading up to Labor Day weekend.

After the event start at Piedmont, there is a scheduled road check.