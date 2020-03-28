Going on a bear hunt — in of all places the Columbus Historic District

One Columbus mother has found a way to entertain her child, and now the entire neighborhood is in on it.

And that’s not easy with some children asking questions and wondering what’s going on during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Three-year-old Indie Edwards loves to read the popular children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” with her mother, Tasha.

This week Tasha put out a call to her downtown Historic District neighbors to display bears — not the real kind but Teddy Bears — at their homes. More than three dozen neighbors have gotten in on the game thanks to the social media plea.

And each morning, Indie, her mother and big sister, Ella, ride or walk through the streets looking for bears. Some are on porches, easily found. Others are hiding in second-floor windows of historic homes.

“The neighborhood has really responded,” Tasha said.

Other children — and their parents — are also bear hunting on Broadway and the other historic streets between Veterans Parkway and the river.

“It’s something to do — and it’s fun,” Tasha said.

Indie knows it’s just a game.

“We’re hunting bears,” she said in his first media interview. “But they are not real bears.”

In full disclosure, I live in the Historic District, and, yes, there is a bear on my front porch. Indie loaned it to me.