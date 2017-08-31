Good Samaritan helps Houston native visiting Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Houston native is now stuck in Columbus after what was supposed to be a quick family visit to the Valley. Wednesday the woman wants to extend her gratitude to a Columbus good Samaritan who helped her out during this difficult time.

Shenita is a Houston native who planned a trip to Columbus with her husband, about a month ahead of historic Hurricane Harvey. Shenita says the devastation from Houston has really been taking a toll on her.

Days after the storm hit, she says something unexpected happened when she was near the Fred’s Pharmacy stotre off Macon Road.

“I guess I showed my feelings on my face but a lady noticed my plates and approached me,” says Shenita.She says she never expected the kindness the woman showed her when she approached that day.“She said are you from the Hurricane? And I said yeah I am. She was so kind. She asked if I needed help. I told her no I didn’t need help,” Shenita says.

But according to Jackson, the woman as very adamant in trying to extend a helping hand.

“She said let Jesus do His work..let God do His work and I said you know I’ll be okay and she said no I need to do this for you. She was so kind she took me to the store and bought snacks and a meal,” Shenita says.

She adds her family is safe back home, but her nail shop is surrounded by flood waters.

“And I won’t get home for a couple more days to assess the damage and see what’s going on,” she says.

Shenita says she and her family were expecting to be back in Houston by Monday. She says she and her husband are anxious to get there, to check on others in need and also on her business.

“Of course it’s my business, it’s my livelihood. If it’s underwater it’s gonna affect every body that patronizes my business so I’m sure it will,” Shenita says.

Despite this, Shenita says she can’t stop thinking about the Good Samaritan she encountered near the Fred’s.

“You didn’t give me your name, you didn’t even need to be recognized for doing this that is one of the highest forms of giving and I wanna thank you for that,” she says.

Shenita says she wants to be able to thank the Good Samaritan again before she leaves town. If this is you, please reach out to WRBL News 3 and we can go from there.