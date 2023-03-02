COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Goodwill announced that it would host a hiring event in Columbus, Georgia, in collaboration with C. W. Mathews on Thursday.

The event will occur at the Goodwill Career Center at 2601 Cross Country Dr. in Columbus on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to Goodwill, C. W. Matthews is Georgia’s largest highway infrastructure contracting business and has an expansive history of “moving Georgia transportation forward.” C. W. Matthews is hiring for numerous high-paying positions, including CDL drivers, heavy equipment operators, concrete finishers, and many other positions.

Goodwill says that C. W. Matthews offers “generous benefits packages” which include guaranteed hours, health insurance, and other benefits.

Goodwill requests that attendees come prepared for onsite interviews and bring several copies of their resumes. Goodwill also encourages the public to utilize Goodwill’s career centers and take advantage of Goodwill’s free career readiness classes, which include resume building, interviewing skills, and more.