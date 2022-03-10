COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Goodwill Southern Rivers and Piedmont Columbus Regional are partnering to hold a free community health screening event next week.

The Piedmont Mobile Unit will be at the Goodwill Retail Store off of Macon Road on March 17. The mobile unit has two fully equipped exam rooms.

Services provided during the event include free preventative health screenings such as blood pressure checks and take-home colorectal cancer screening kits.

The first 20 participants who stop by and receive their health screening will be given a $10 Goodwill gift card.

Health Screen Event details: