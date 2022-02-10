Goodwill and Piedmont Regional partner to bring health screenings to Columbus on Feb. 17

Registered nurse Kim Alder, left, records vital signs for patient Summer Tully, of Muskegon, inside the Hackley Community Care COVID-19 triage room at 2700 Baker Street in Muskegon Heights, Mich., Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Patients showing COVID-19 symptoms are required to be medically evaluated at the triage room. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Goodwill Southern Rivers and Piedmont partnered to bring health screenings to the local area. The collaboration will provide a mobile health clinic with various health screenings such as blood pressure checks.

The mobile unit includes two fully equipped exam rooms and a multi-purpose room for healthcare providers and patients. Through the partnership, both Goodwill and Piedmont aim to educate about the importance of preventative health screenings.

All individuals who participate will receive a health screening along with and $10 Goodwill gift card. The mobile unit will be at the Goodwill retail store on Macon Rd in Columbus. The unit will be available to the community Thursday, Feb. 17, from 12 – 3:30 p.m.