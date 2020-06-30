Goodwill Career Centers to host multiple job fairs on July 9th

COLUMBUS, Ga.(WRBL) — As the unemployment rates remain high across the region, Goodwill career centers are continuing to work hard behind the scenes to render much needed assistance to displaced workers and businesses alike. To help those who are unemployed as well as businesses in search of staff, Goodwill careers centers across the region will be hosting multiple job fairs on Thursday, July 9th.

Due to safety precautions and guidelines, the events will be by appointment only.

The Midtown Career Center in Columbus will be hosting a job fair and information session for Hostess Brands on Thursday, July 9th from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Individuals must call 706-256-1837 to register for the event and make an appointment.

The Phenix City Career Center will be hosting a job fair for manufacturing company Johns Manville on Thursday, July 9th from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Individuals are asked to call 334-664-9716 ext. 4 to apply and schedule your interview before the day of the event.

The Opelika Career Center will be hosting Expert Cleaning Concepts, Inc., who is looking to hire commercial and residential cleaners. The event will take place on Thursday, July 9th from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CST, and individuals are asked to call 334-275-4815 to schedule an interview before the day of the event.

Individuals who are in need of assistance with their job search, have career questions, or need help with career skills to help them gain employment should call the Goodwill career center nearest you and speak with a career center specialist today.

Career center locations and contact information can be found at goodwillsr.org/career-centers.

For updates on available services and upcoming programs please visit goodwillsr.org or follow GoodwillSR on Facebook.