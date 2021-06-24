Goodwill gets Columbus youth hype for jobs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Young people got an opportunity to connect with employers through the HYPE Summer youth program at the Columbus Goodwill Career Center.

With 13 employers and over 600 jobs in the room, this was a great opportunity for adolescents looking for their first job.

“We are all about bringing candidates together with employers,” says Denise Eckley, the manager of the Columbus Goodwill Career Center. “That’s our purpose. Improving the quality of life with education and employment.”

Denise explained to WRBL what that purpose looks like in action.

“Youth are looking for jobs. Employers want young talent and energy. I heard an employer a few minutes ago say, ‘wow there’s a lot of energy in the room. I didn’t have that much energy when I was their age.’”

Eckley told WRBL that this was designed to be a learning experience for the kids in the program.

“They’re here learning about employment. Learning the soft skills thinking about careers and today they’re here exploring careers in food service and hospitality.

She also said that this event got one of the kids employed today.

“I heard one employer say to a candidate, ‘If you fill out an application, I can start you tomorrow.’ That’s how deep the need is in our market and that’s why were so passionate about bringing candidates together with employers.”

WRBL also spoke to some of the prospective Job seekers.

“I was looking for a good job that could teach me good skills,” Isaac Cole, one of the kids in the program, explained. “Like Teamwork skills, organization skills, group skills. Basically, I came to this event to get my first job and it will teach me a lot about life.”

Anthonee Dean, another one of the kids in the program told WRBL that the program has helped him prepare for the job search. “It’s easy afterwards, they help you [with] getting jobs, and communication, customer service, resumes, everything to get you ready for an actual job.”

Dean also told WRBL that he was planning to save up for college. “I’m looking into schools, colleges, I’m about to be a senior, I’m about to graduate soon. I just want a part time job, that can make me a lot of money, so I can invest in going to college.”