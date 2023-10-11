COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Goodwill is hosting a resource fair on Thursday.

The fair starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. at Ambassadors of Christ Fellowship.

Goodwill says this particular fair is to celebrate and recognize diversity in the workplace as Hispanic Heritage Month continues to run through mid October. Along with that, October marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

According to Goodwill, over 1,300 jobs will be available from employers including Columbus Public Works, Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Koch Foods, Department of Corrections, Waffle House, AlaTrade and others.

Job seekers are asked to “dress for success” and ready to interview with copies of their resumes available. They’re also encouraged to visit Goodwill’s career center for free classes including resume building and interview skills.

For more information, go to www.goodwillsr.org/workingtogether.