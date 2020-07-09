Goodwill hosting career fairs today in Columbus, Phenix City, and Opelika

(WRBL)- Goodwill plans to host several job fairs across our region today. However, the events are by appointment only due to COVID-19.

The job fair locations are in Columbus, Phenix City and Opelika.

  The telephone numbers to register for each location, along with the times of events, are listed below:

  • Midtown Career Center in Columbus from 9 am to Noon, call (706) 256–1837 to register.
  • The Phenix City Career Center from 10 am to 1 pm, call (334) 664–9716 ext. 4 to apply/schedule interview
  • The Opelika Career Center from 10 am to 12:30 pm, call (334) 275–4815 to schedule interview

