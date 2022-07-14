OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Goodwill Opelika will be hosting a hiring event next week. The multi-industry hiring event will be on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview with multiple copies of their resumes in hand.

Organizers said more that 500 opening are available. There will be a variety of employers including manufacturing, healthcare, and secondary education will be recruiting for hundreds of positions. Auburn University, Golden State Foods, and East Alabama Healthcare are some of the employers that will be present.

There will also be free heath screenings and prizes.

The event will be at Opelika’s Goodwill Career Center located at 3740 Pepperell Parkway, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

For more information click here.